Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,943 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $66,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $46.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

