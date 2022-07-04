Strs Ohio Purchases 24,550 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $60,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $131.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $143.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

