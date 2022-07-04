Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $50,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

