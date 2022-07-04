Strs Ohio Sells 164,128 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Baker Hughes worth $51,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

