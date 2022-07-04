Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $203.86 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.83.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.