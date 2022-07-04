Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 87 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

