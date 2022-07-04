Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $26.00 at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $23.08 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.