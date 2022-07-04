Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Boosted by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 8.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $35.57 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

