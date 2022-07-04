Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 309.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,953 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

