SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $650.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $875.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $693.28.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.61. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $374.99 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,494 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,819,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.