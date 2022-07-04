Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

