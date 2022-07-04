Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $90,879,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

