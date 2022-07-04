Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $477,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,547 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.18 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

