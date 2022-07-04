Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $414,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

