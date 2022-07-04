Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $11.89 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.