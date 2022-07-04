Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $11.89 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

