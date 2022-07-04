Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TBTC opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

