Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 955,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

TBLA opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $608.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

