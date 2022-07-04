Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.70.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $124.86 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

