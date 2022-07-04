Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.19% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after purchasing an additional 161,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after buying an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SKT opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

