Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.