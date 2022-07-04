Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Lowered to “Hold” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$54.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$39.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.87.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

