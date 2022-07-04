Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Lowered by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $167.50.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

