Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in June

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 77.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

