Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

