Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $681.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

