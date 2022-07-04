Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Tesla by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Tesla by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $748.37 and its 200-day moving average is $886.63. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

