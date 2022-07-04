Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $748.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $886.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

