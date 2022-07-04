Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.63. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

