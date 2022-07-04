Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

