The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.18. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.