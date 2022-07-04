The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

