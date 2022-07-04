The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

