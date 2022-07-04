The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $433.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $299.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

