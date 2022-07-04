The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The GPT Group to a “sell” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

The GPT Group stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.