The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 880.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 164.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

