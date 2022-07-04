The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

