The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

HD stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

