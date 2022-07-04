The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 47.9% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 161,849 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

