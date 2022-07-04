The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
