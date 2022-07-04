The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE SO opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

