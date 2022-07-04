The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Update

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78. Valens has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.16.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

