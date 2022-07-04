The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.78) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.48) to GBX 2,190 ($26.87) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,037.50.
OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $13.87.
The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
