Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $262,895,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $548.27 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

