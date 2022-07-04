TOKPIE Tops One Day Volume of $6,428.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $6,428.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

