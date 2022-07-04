Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

TT opened at $131.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

