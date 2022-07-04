Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 738 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.