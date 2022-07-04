Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.07. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.