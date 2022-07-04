Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Trevena stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.07. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
