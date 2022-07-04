Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $0.77 on Monday. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 63,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,026.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,655,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,803.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 619,640 shares of company stock worth $529,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Troika Media Group (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.