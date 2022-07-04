Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) PT Lowered to $2.00

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TUEM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.70.
Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.16 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 67.85%. Equities analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tuesday Morning Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.
