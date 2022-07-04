Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) PT Lowered to $2.00

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TUEM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.16 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 67.85%. Equities analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 28.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 128.9% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the first quarter worth $604,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

