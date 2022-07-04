Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 1.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,792. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

