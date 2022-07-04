Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Lowered by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $28,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $85.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

